Cops arrest man for gun,drugs; find fake AK-47

Police seized two guns and a fake assault rifle and arrested five people over the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays in Princes Town.

Investigators had initially believed the AK-47 was real, but upon closer inspection released it was home-made and a fake.

The fake gun, a .38 revolver, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana were allegedly found in a farmer’s house at Buen Intento Road, Hardbargain by officers attached to the Princes Town Court and Process Division on Christmas Day. The officers executed a search warrant around 10.45 am and arrested the 57-year-old man.

The man cannot be charged for having the fake gun because it was not used in the commission of a crime. However, he is expected to appear in court today charged with possession of the other gun, ammunition and marijuana.

Meanwhile, a party of police under the supervision of Sgt Ramlogan yesterday arrested a 23-year-old man after they searched him in New Grant and found a pistol and a small quantity of marijuana on him. Three other people were also arrested for having marijuana in their possession. They are all expected to appear in court today.