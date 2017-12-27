Stephanie Mohammed, a Barrackpore mother of three, spent most of her life struggling to get out of poverty but now that she has finally found happiness, ill health is threatening to take...
You are here
Cops arrest man for gun,drugs; find fake AK-47
Police seized two guns and a fake assault rifle and arrested five people over the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays in Princes Town.
Investigators had initially believed the AK-47 was real, but upon closer inspection released it was home-made and a fake.
The fake gun, a .38 revolver, a quantity of ammunition and marijuana were allegedly found in a farmer’s house at Buen Intento Road, Hardbargain by officers attached to the Princes Town Court and Process Division on Christmas Day. The officers executed a search warrant around 10.45 am and arrested the 57-year-old man.
The man cannot be charged for having the fake gun because it was not used in the commission of a crime. However, he is expected to appear in court today charged with possession of the other gun, ammunition and marijuana.
Meanwhile, a party of police under the supervision of Sgt Ramlogan yesterday arrested a 23-year-old man after they searched him in New Grant and found a pistol and a small quantity of marijuana on him. Three other people were also arrested for having marijuana in their possession. They are all expected to appear in court today.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online