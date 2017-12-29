CAL clears backlog on domestic route

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s domestic service between T&T has been restored following two days of chaos at both Piarco and Crown Point airports.

In a press release issued yesterday, CAL stated that its operations on the T&T airbridge were returned to normal on Thursday night after it was forced to consolidate flights since Boxing Day.

“With the support of its Boeing 737 jet fleet, the airline transported all passengers holding confirmed tickets for travel, as well as 288 stand-by passengers for travel to/from T&T,” the release said.

It stated that the seating capacity was increased to 4,432 yesterday in preparation for the New Year’s long weekend.

“Over the Christmas holiday week from December 21 to 28, CAL transported 20,073 passengers on the domestic airbridge between T&T, of which 4,430 were stand-by passengers,” the release said. The issue left many standy-by passengers angry as many were forced to wait over four hours before the consolidated services were provided.

The $50 change ticket fee was introduced by CAL earlier this month to improve inefficiency caused by passengers missing their confirmed flights. The airline has advised travellers on the domestic airbridge that confirmed passengers will be given priority.