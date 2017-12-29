Heavy rains affecting water supply plants

Heavy rainfall overnight has caused the shutdown of several water treatment plants in north Trinidad, due to turbid river conditions, clogged intake screens, power failures and other problems, the Water and Sewerage Authority said yesterday.

The facilities include Hollis, Tompire, Matura, Aripo, Quare, Guanapo, Luengo & Naranjo, Acono and Caura. Areas affected by these shut down include Toco, Rampanalgas, Salybia, Valencia, Santa Rosa Heights, Arima, Tunapuna, Tacarigua and Maracas St Joseph.

The treatment plants are expected to return to service when conditions normalise at these locations. WASA has advised customers to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 24 hours after a restart of operations for the restoration of pipe-borne water supply.

WASA also assured that the water currently being supplied complies with the Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use.

For further information or assistance, contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll-free at 800-4420/26.