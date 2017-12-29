Mother discharged, daughter still critical

Couva mother Antoinette Diamond, who lost her nine-year-old son Tyler Edwards in an accident on Boxing night, has been discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

However, her 14-year-old daughter Tamiya Edwards, who was also injured in the crash, is still hospitalized having suffering crannial injuries.

Her uncle Kevin Diamond in an interview yesterday said Tamiya remains critical.

Saying funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized, Diamond said his sister was grieving having lost her only son.

The family had been returning home from a relative's wedding at the Chaguanas Community Centre on Boxing Night when tragedy struck.

Police said around 7:30 pm, they were travelling in a Nissan Navarra driven by Antoinette’s friend, Oba Bruce, of Richard Lane, Enterprise Street, when he lost control of the van near the Caparo Bridge and collided with a Nissan Integra driven by a man of Connector Road, Chaguanas.

Tyler was thrown out of the vehicle and landed on the river bank. He died on the spot.

He was a Standard Three student of Carapichaima RC Primary School while his sister is a student of Miracle Ministries High School.

Tyler's death brought the road fatality figure to 112 for 2017.