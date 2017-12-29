Motorists stranded after Maracas landslide

Less than two hours after Ministry of Works and Transport cleared a single lane leading in and out of Maracas, land slippage blocked the roads again, leaving residents stranded on either side.

Acting Works and Transport Minister and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein told the media as works crew cleared the slush, that the land which began slipping since Sunday, caved in again leaving residents stranded.

He said the residents were without electricity in the villages from Maracas to Blanchisseuse. Some residents complained that they were not receiving telephone connection on the bmobile network.

The T&T Guardian was informed that after 1 pm a path was cleared for motorists to get in and out of the area but soon after another landslide blocked the path. The workers from the Ministry of Works and Transport left the area after the single lane was cleared, residents said.

Resident James Jack, who lives in La Fillette, said he was stuck heading home just before the Maracas lookout. Shivering in the rain, a bare-backed Jack said it is time for a permanent solution to the recurring problem.

The incessant rain also caused flooding in parts of Port-of-Spain, and along the East/West corridor.

The East Dry River rose to at least four feet and police and fire officials had to rescue two homeless men living in the river course.

Eyewitnesses said the two men were pulled out of the water and left the area without seeking any medical help.