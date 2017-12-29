PNM Women’s League slams coward social media attacks

The Women’s League of the ruling PNM has accused the Opposition of using social media to create false news against Government officials.

Among those targeted were Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, Ministers Colm Imbert, Shamfa Cudjoe, Darryl Smith and Stuart Young, says PNM Women’s League chairman Camille Robinson-Regis.

But UNC activist Devant Maharaj, who has been named by the PNM as an alleged perpetrator, has instead pointed to the actions of certain ministers recently.

A statement by Robinson-Regis yesterday drew attention to “a disturbing trend emerging from the UNC opposition and its financiers.”

She added, “That is, the use of social media and dissemination of false news to attack PNM MPs in the most vile and personal manner.”

“The UNC has been using the following Facebook profiles and pages to launch and maintain filthy and defamatory attacks, based on untruths and lies: ExposeTT, KICK OUT the PNM, BuzzAlert, political memes and also by a journalist Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently publicly associated with and defended.”

“The League condemns the abuse of social media to promote false news and outright fabrications.”

In response, Maharaj said, “They should be very specific and identify what they’re referring to with me. I know nothing of any cowardly, malicious acts. The PNM Women’s League should direct their comments to their own ministers and their behaviour.”