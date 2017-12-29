Rising rivers, threaten low lying areas

Residents in East, Central and South Trinidad fear that they may be forced to ring in the New Year in flooded homes as persistent inclement weather experienced over the past few days is forecast to continue today.

Up to press time, villagers at Caparo, in Central Trinidad, were removing their personal items, including appliances and furniture to higher grounds as they brace for floods.

The main rivers across the country have also reached their threshold with some overspilling their banks in some areas.

Speaking with the T&T Guardian, Amelia Maharaj, of Santa Phillipa, said that already some roads at Caparo and Mamoral have become impassable due to flooding.

“The Caparo River already broke its bank in some parts and as we speak, the main road in Caparo is already flooded, up to Mamoral Crossing is under water,” Maharaj said.

People residing along the Caroni River Basin were also on the alert last night at rising river threatened to overspill in some low lying areas.

Madras Road resident Shammie Kissoon said they cannot handle another “big flooding.”

“We lose so much this year and to go in the new year with this flood...it worrisome and stressful…I can’t take another hit, I lost too much already…I’m trying to organise some sandbags for now and move out what I could just in case.”

In South Trinidad, excessive rains and high winds caused havoc at Penal Rock Road, toppling a tree near the one-mile mark and causing part of the road near the 14-mile stretch to cave in.

There were also reports of flash flooding in several areas, including Cipero Road, Barrackpore and Moruga where some residents properties were inundated with flood waters.

A team from the Ministry of Works responded immediately and tried to patch up the road but by 3 pm, all the material had washed away.

Resident Tonia Nabby said the landslip affected between 300 to 400 people.

At the Cowen Hamilton Secondary School, flood waters also rose but did not damage any property.

“The water went down fast but all the rivers are filled so if the rain continues people will be affected,” Nabby said.

Another resident, Acklima Mohammed, said a tree fell down at the one-mile mark, cutting off vehicular access on one side of the road. She said the river at Suchit Trace was filled to capacity, adding that many residents were bracing for more floods. A resident of Jaipaulsingh Trace said her area was also flooded.