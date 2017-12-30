Grande man killed on way to lime

The shooting death of an unemployed man in Sangre Grande on Thursday night has pushed the murder toll for the year to 493 with three days remaining in 2017.

Quasi Narine, 24, of La Paitt Trace, Mulchan Street, Guaico Tamana Road, died on the spot after he was shot while walking along Mulchan Street on Thursday night.

Police said at around 8.40 pm, residents reported hearing a loud explosion.

Officers led by ASP Joseph and including Insp Williams, Cpl De la Rosa and other officers from the Sangre Grande Crime Investigation Department visited the scene and found the victim lying on the roadway with bullet wounds about his body.

Investigators said Narine, of La Paitt Trace, told relatives he was going for a Christmas lime with friends.

They believe he was ambushed as he walked along Mulchan Street.

District Medical Officer Francis Regis, viewed the body and ordered its removal to Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary.

The body is to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau, Arouca, Region 11, are continuing investigations.