St Helena robbery suspects still at large

A 25-year-old Enterprise man with ten pending matters, is being sought by Central Division Task Force officers in connection with the robbery at a mini-mart in St Helena on Thursday in which one of his accomplices was killed.

Police said the man and another accomplice, the getaway driver, were known to them and an arrest was expected soon.

On Thursday, police killed Gimmel “Boyo” Gordon, who along with the 25-year-old suspect robbed K&G Mini Mart at El Carmen, St Helena.

Gordon, 23, who had 21 matters pending before the courts for sexual offences, robbery and narcotics possession, accosted Kenny Harnarain, his son and a female employee, while the 25-year-old held up the mini mart and escaped with cash, cellphones and other valuables.

Gita Harnarain, 53, said she was at her store when the 25-year-old came in, shoved her to ground, gave her a bag and ordered that she hand over everything.

She said Gordon went to the back of the mini mart, entered her home and tied up her relatives.

He threatened to kidnap her son and a female employee.

Gordon was chased by residents and was cornered on a dead end street in Santa Monica where he was killed in a shoot-out with police.

The other two suspects escaped uninjured.