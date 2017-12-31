Suspect held for knife and cutlass attack

Shanti Roopchand survived a vicious scissors attack in 2016 and took out a protection order. She didn’t expect her attacker to return a year later to try to finish the job.

Her attacker, who is now in police custody, is expected to be charged with malicious wounding after he stabbed Roopchand and her son, Premchand, multiple times during an attack on Friday night at their Pancham Trace, Penal, home.

Both were discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday and spent New Years Eve with relatives,.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, said the attacker breached a protection order and came armed with a cutlass and a knife to kill Roopchand.

“Were it not for her son, Shanti could have died,” the relative said."

“After the protection order was granted, he was told to stay away. He came to the house on Friday around 9 pm and shouted her name demanding to see her.”

A reluctant Roopchand went outside and without warning the man started to chop her. She ran off screaming and the man dealt her a blow to her left arm. Hers screams alerted her son who tried to take the cutlass away from the attacker.

“He was aiming for Premchand’s neck and Premchand was using his hand to brace the blows,” the relative said.

When Premchand took the cutlass away, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed Roopchand in her chest and back. He also stabbed Premchand.

Neighbours heard the screams and ran to assist the mother and son. The man ran into bushes near the home and escaped.

The 52-year-old suspect was arrested hours after the attack. He is expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate on Tuesday on charges of malicious wounding.