2018 can be the year of real change

One can wish that in 2018 those who intend on pursuing a life of crime will get rid of their guns and turn to a life of peace. Additionally, one can hope that the Good Lord will create a series of fortunate events that would lead to an end our forex shortage. One can also pray for an end to racial politics and a concerted effort from all our citizens in addressing our national challenges. Alternatively, those with the ability to make a positive contribution towards improving the quality of life in Trinidad and Tobago, can make 2018 the year where one participates in nation building.

In 2018 we can:

Reduce gun violence by insisting that both houses of Parliament pass legislations that allow for the acceptance of video evidence in our court, the reduction of criminal gangs, the composition of special courts that deal with violence and gun related crimes and reduction in the backlog of matters in our courts by introducing plea bargaining for matters in our courts over five years.

Make tourism a major earner of foreign exchange by partnering with our business community to make Chacachacare a premium tourist island and ships support facility; improve the infrastructure and boats at the bird sanctuary; make the Gasparee caves one of the best cave facilities in the world; package carnival and steelpan to be internationally attractive; rebuild the sea and air ports in Tobago to international standards; build attractive and safe infrastructure to access the Pitch Lake, our mountain tops, our swamps, rivers and waterfalls.

Restructure our governance model so that the business community would be given the opportunity to purchase, invest and run most of the State’s Enterprises.

Reduce central government’s role in managing our communities by legislation. This can empower communities to manage State lands, provide water distribution service, repair and build community infrastructure including bridges, roads, beach facilities, access to State parks and security.

Allow communities to raise funds independent of Central Government

Strategically plan for increased food production to not only satisfy local needs, but to position Trinidad and Tobago as the food basket of the Caribbean.These and much more are possible as Trinidad and

Tobago is blessed with intelligent, innovative and insightful people. We are blessed with natural, local treasures and equipment and business support to transform T&T into one of the most prosperous countries in the world.

We can do what is needed if we find the will to look beyond the debilitating agendas of those that thrive on dividing our people. 2018 is a good time to start on a journey to rebuild our country.

God bless our nation.

STEVE ALVAREZ