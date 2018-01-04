Woman shot, dumped in Barrackpore

Police are searching the missing people database in an attempt to identify the body of a woman, who was shot dead and dumped at New Colonial Road, Barrackpore.

Investigators said the woman appeared to be in her late 20's and was dressed in a tank top and short pants.

She has a tattoo with the name Shelly on her back and her lips are pierced.

Police said the victim is light-skinned, of East Indian descent and has greenish-coloured hair.