Woman shot, dumped in Barrackpore
Published:
Thursday, January 4, 2018
Police are searching the missing people database in an attempt to identify the body of a woman, who was shot dead and dumped at New Colonial Road, Barrackpore.
Investigators said the woman appeared to be in her late 20's and was dressed in a tank top and short pants.
She has a tattoo with the name Shelly on her back and her lips are pierced.
Police said the victim is light-skinned, of East Indian descent and has greenish-coloured hair.
