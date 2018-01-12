A passionate patriot,respected academic

The former president Professor George Maxwell Richards is being described as “a talented professional, a vibrant and respected academic, a passionate patriot, a dedicated and committed family man, and very dear friend.”

The latest tribute comes from Professor and chairman of the Board of Directors of the University of Trinidad and Tobago Ken Julien.

Describing it as “difficult to encapsulate the impact of a statesman who stood tall among his peers and countrymen–literally and figuratively–in just a few words,” Julien said the late President “embodied the ideals of excellence, dedication and compassion.”

Richards, he said, served the country “with distinction,” from his stint as an engineer in the petroleum industry; an academic in the then-fledgling Faculty of Engineering at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus.

Julien said Richards was one of the pioneers of the Department of Chemical Engineering and played an important role in developing the department’s capability in process industries, and as a senior administrator at the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies, navigated the institution through some of its most difficult periods.

“At the centre of Professor Richards’ life,” he said, “was a constant search for and attainment of excellence in the fields of academia and education.”

As President of the country, he said, Richards “articulated his desire for a stronger, more unified, compassionate and progressive Trinidad and Tobago; and as Chancellor of UTT, the country’s national university, where his enthusiasm to engage with and motivate the young generation was boundless.”

According to Julien, the late president “endeared himself to those with whom he interacted.”

“His gentle, accommodating and engaging nature reflected a deep and sincere interest in people and in treating people with dignity,” he said.

The legacy of the late President, he said, is “his stellar contribution to his beloved Trinidad and Tobago, his efforts to build a better country, and in his countless accolades and achievements continuing to serve as a symbol of excellence to be emulated by current and future generations.”

Julien said, “there is a proverb that says–Good men must die, but death cannot kill their names. George Maxwell Richards will be remembered for quite some time to come, but his presence will be deeply missed.”