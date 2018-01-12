Mystery over source of oil leak

The thick crude oil flowing in the heart of the south city does not belong to an uncapped well from State-owned Petrotrin.

This was revealed by the company after a crew from Petrotrin’s Health, Safety and Environment team visited San Fernando and took samples.

The main drain which runs along San Fernando Street remained slicked with oil yesterday while plastic bottles and other debris were totally covered with the crude.

In a statement yesterday, Petrotrin said the reports of oil observed along San Fernando Street was under investigation.

Petrotrin said, following a site visit, it was found that the oil did not belong to the company.

“The mystery surrounding the source of the oil has been ongoing for several decades as Petrotrin is not known to have any installations in or around that area. While the source of the oil is not yet known, Petrotrin will continue to collaborate with other stakeholders to have the matter addressed,” Petrotrin said. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) has already been notified.

Residents of San Fernando said they were fed up of traversing along the oil-slicked road, saying the crude often gets onto people’s shoes, clothes and cars.