Now wife threatens to sue Raj

The controversy surrounding the Raj soca chutney song by Kenneth Supersad has taken another twist. The estranged wife of a man called Raj who was the focus of a widely circulated social media video a few months ago is threatening to sue him for slander if he does not publicly apologise to her.

In a pre-action protocol letter sent yesterday, the woman’s attorney Saira Lakhan said her client was defamed when Raj suggested in a legal letter to Supersad that she was a dishonest and malicious person.

The man’s attorney, Wendy Ramnath-Panday, wrote to Supersad threatening legal action if he continues to perform De Raj Story. Ramnath-Panday said the content of the video form part of divorce proceedings. It shows a a woman confronting her alleged cheating husband named Raj, who is with another woman in a van.

Supersad has been advised by his attorneys to disregard the letter from Ramnath-Panday as his song did not specifically refer to her client as the person in the video. Supersad claims the Raj in his song is a fictional character.

Lakhan, in her letter to Raj’s attorney, said her client did not post the video which surfaced after she had made several attempts to salvage the marriage following an alleged extra marital affair. However, she said her client regrets the publicity which has stemmed from it.

“Further, your client also publicly slandered my client when he stated through your publicized letter that there were several misrepresentations and misleading statements in the video.

The contents of your letter purports that my client is malicious, a liar and/or a dishonest person when one examines the ordinary and natural meaning of the words you used to describe my client’s conduct and your client’s purported injury to his reputation.”

She said Raj’s “slanderous comments have caused serious and irreparable damage” to her client’s reputation and caused her further trauma and embarrassment.

Lakhan said her client denies all statements in the letter relating to her purportedly dishonest and malicious behaviour.

“In the premises, I am instructed to formally call on your client to withdraw the statements made in your letter and to publicly apologise to my client for the statements made pertaining to my client by Monday 15th January, 2018, and to immediately cease and desist from making any further defamatory statements/comments/remarks about my client.”

If there is no response in 14 days, Lakhan said legal proceedings will commence. Lakhan has served notice that they intend to add the woman Raj was allegedly having an affair with as a respondent to the matrimonial proceedings and to seek reimbursement for extensive counselling sessions and treatment for emotional distress.