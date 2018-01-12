School cleaners

[email protected]

School sanitation is under threat and the health of thousands of children in the nation’s schools could be in jeopardy as some denominational boards have cut the working hours of janitors.

The move came as the Ministry of Education failed to provide the necessary funding to pay cleaners and to purchase basic items such as stationery and cleaning supplies.

In a letter sent to ancillary staff members on Wednesday, general secretary of the Presbyterian Primary Schools Board Rosalind Gunness, said the cleaners grant has not been paid by the Government from October to January.

“The board is in debt of $3 million having sourced funds to pay ancillary staff for the months October to December 2017. This situation is untenable and has placed the board in a grave financial crisis,” Gunness said.

Under the circumstances, Gunness said the board cannot guarantee on-time payments to ancillary staff for January 2018 and the coming months.

Urging staff members to make the necessary adjustments to suit their situation, Gunness said the board is re-examining sanitation arrangements. She said an audit of staffing will be done.

Gunness urged principals to meet with ancillary staff members and take a log of the meeting.

Meanwhile, a cleaner at a school in Point Fortin said he is now being asked to work from 8 am to 11 am.

“This cut in hours means I won’t be able to pay my bills. I have a loan and now that my salary is cut it will be very difficult,” he said.

Another janitor said an audit of the ancillary staff employed by the boards will mean impending job loss.

General secretary of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Satnarayn Maharaj said representatives of the Association of Denominational Boards will meet in an emergency session next Monday to discuss the problem.

He said cleaners must be present from the start to the end of the school day.

Maharaj said if that is not done, school sanitation could be compromised. He said the SDMS secured a loan to pay people for last year but funds have already run out. He said terminating staff will be the last resort.

Chairman of the Association of Denominational Boards Jewan Ramdhanie said the situation was dire and students’ health could be compromised if the matter was not rectified.

Contacted yesterday, Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis said he has been liaising with Finance Minister Colm Imbert to work on the grants paid to denominational schools.

“We have been assured that funds will be paid late this week or if not next week,” Francis said. Imbert in an earlier interview promised to do whatever he could to resolve the issue in a shortest possible time.