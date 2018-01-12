SRP among four chargedfor Belmont kidnapping

JENSEN LA VENDE

Four men were each granted $250,000 bail yesterday after they appeared in court charged with unlawfully detaining a man in Belmont and locking him in a car trunk.

The incident was recorded and shared on social media last week.

The men, Special Reserve Police Keon Prescod, of Malabar, Che Edwards, 23, of D’Abadie, Stephen Prescott, 23 of La Horquetta and Seth Gibbs, 25 of Aranjuez, appeared before magistrate Rehana Ali yesterday in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates Court.

A condition of their bail demanded that each of them report to the nearest police station, to where they live Mondays and Fridays between 6 am and 6 pm. The men were also given cash alternatives of $85,000 for bail.

The men are all accused of robbing Nicholas Juman of an iPhone using violence, unlawfully carrying away Juman and falsely imprisoning him on January 6, at Lady Young Road, Belmont.

The prosecution had requested that the men be denied bail based on the seriousness of the offences and that if granted bail they would interfere with Juman.

Ali disagreed with this saying that each of the accused resided in different areas and none of them resided in the Diego Martin area where Juman lived. She said the seriousness of the allegation alone is not enough to deny bail.

The men were represented by Patrick Godson-Phillips, Kelston Pope, Chelsea John and Evans Welch respectively. The matters were adjourned to February 6.