Tank sales slow ahead Desal Plant shutdown

Judging by the slow sale of water storage tanks, it is doubtful that people are taking heed of the call by the Water and Sewerage Authority to store additional water in light of the planned shutdown of the desalination plant, hardware owners said yesterday.

The plant is scheduled to be down for maintenance works from Monday to next week Saturday. All parts of South and Central Trinidad will be affected and WASA said it will increase its water trucking capacity during that period.

At Hardware Supplies in Duncan Village, a sales worker said water tank sales have been slow.

Sales supervisor at Dansteel Ltd, Gookool Mahabir also said there was no rush by customers to stock up on water tanks.

“I think last year when people were hearing of a drought, they started to stock up on storage tanks. Back then we were ordering additional tanks but we haven’t purchased extra tanks this year because the demand is just not there,” Gookool said.

He said the downturn in the economy and the fact that people did not have money after the Christmas holidays possibly contributed to the low sales. (RDS)