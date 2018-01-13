Hunt for jobs incity police force

Over 700 applicants lined up in the rain yesterday hoping to secure a job as a municipal police officer.

Most of the applicants were women and the line stretched from Harris Promenade at the City Hall auditorium to Penitence Street.

The screening started after 7 am and by 4 pm, many of the applicants were still being processed.

Dozens who were unable to get inside City Hall were advised to turn up for screening at Arima Borough Corporation on January 20, Port-of-Spain City Hall on January, 23 and Arima Borough Corporation on January 27.

This is part of the recruitment drive to employ 1,400 to supplement the police force in each of the 14 regional corporations.

Senior Supt of Municipal Police Force Carlyle Huggins said all applicants must have five subjects including English.

He said some of the applicants were not properly dressed.

“In addition to that, you must be of a particular height and between the ages of 18 and 35. We are engaging persons, both male and female, to ensure that visible tattoos don’t appear before us. We are also asking for driver’s permit. We are turning back those who have learner’s permit,” Huggins said.

He added that all applicants should photocopy their documents and walk with originals. Many of applicants were jobless and had tertiary-level degrees.