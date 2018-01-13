Port workers protestsecret cameras at work

Incensed after finding hidden cameras in a workstation of the Point Lisas port, workers yesterday downed tools saying they will not function in an environment where there is an invasion of privacy.

Video footage circulating on social media revealed the cameras hidden in the trunking leading to electrical outlets. A worker, who requested anonymity, said the hidden cameras were active.

Around midday, the workers walked out and later met with representatives of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU).

A representative from the SWWTU said the protest occurred after cameras were found. However, he could offer no details.

In a statement yesterday, Plipdeco confirmed a temporary disruption in service after employees raised concerns about the installation of cameras at one of its Labour Selection offices.

The company said the cameras were installed for security purposes.

“This temporary disruption had impacted our ability to provide services for our Port, Warehouse and Container Examination Station (CES) customers,” the company said.

—Radhica De Silva