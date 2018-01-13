Public to get limited invites to Max funeral

The public will be invited to the funeral of former president Prof George Maxwell Richards by invitation only. However, a limited number of invitations will be distributed to the public on a "first come, first serve basis" and will be available at Napa Box Office on Tuesday. The time will be subsequently disclosed.

Prof Richards' family has agreed that a state funeral will take place on Wednesday at Napa from 10 am. The viewing and funeral will be closed casket.

Richards, T&T's fourth president (from 2003-2013), passed away on January 8 after suffering a heart attack at age 86.

The body of the late President will lie in State on Monday at the Parliament with public viewing from 11 am to 5:45 pm.

On Tuesday, the body will be escorted through the St Augustine Campus of The University of the West Indies from 7:45 am en route to Napa where it will lie in state from 10 am to 5:45 pm.

An update on the funeral arrangements for Richards was issued by the Ministry of Public Administration and Communications on Friday.

UTT classes suspended for Richards' funeral

All classes at the University of T&T Campus at the National Academy for Performing Arts (Napa) in Port-of-Spain have been suspended on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

This is to accommodate all activities related to the state funeral for the late Prof Richards. Classes at UTT, Napa's campus will resume on Thursday

Condolence books open tomorrow

The Government will open a book of condolence at the Parliament on:

· Monday, from 11 am to 5:54 pm

· Tuesday, from 8 am to 6 pm.

A book of condolence will be opened at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa) on:

· Tuesday from 10 am to 5:45 pm

· Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm

· Friday from 10 am to 6 pm.

The condolence book will not be available for signature at Napa on Wednesday.

A condolence book will also be available for signature by members of the public at the Assembly Chamber, Tobago House of Assembly and at the following venues in Trinidad, Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6pm:

· Port-of-Spain City Corporation

· San Fernando City Corporation

· Chaguanas Borough Corporation

· Arima Borough Corporation

· Point Fortin Borough Corporation

· Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation

· Diego Martin Regional Corporation

· Penal-Debe Regional Corporation

· Princes Town Regional Corporation

· Rio Claro-Mayaro Regional Corporation

· Siparia Regional Corporation