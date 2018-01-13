Search for missingPenal teenager

The relatives of a 15-year-old girl are asking the public to assist them in finding her.

Abby Ramsaroop was last seen on January 6, in the Penal area.

According to a post on the Missing Persons Trinidad and Tobago Facebook page, “Her family is desperately trying to locate Abby. If anyone has any info on her whereabouts you are asked to contact 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or the Penal Police Station at 647-8888.”