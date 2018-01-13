The collapse of the Couva Children’s Hospital’s cooling tower last Sunday, mere days after a segment of the Solomon Hochoy Highway in front of the hospital caved in, is symbolic of the lack of...
Single Pan finals on tomorrow
The first major competition of Panorama 2018 takes place tomorrow when 20 bands vie for the coveted title in the Single Pan finals. The action gets going at 4 pm at the Basketball Court, Arima.
The finalists and their selections are:
1. Woodbrook Playboyz - Ah Want It
2. T&T Fire Service - Du Du Yemi aka Natasha
3. Pan Jammers - Signal to Lara
4. La Famille United - Golo
5. Metro Stars - Rant and Rave
6. Trinidad Nostalgic - By All Means
7. Chord Masters - Stranger
8. Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony - The Hammer
9. Uni Stars - Bun Dem
10. Pan Fanatics - Doh Back Back
11. San Juan All Stars - Iron Man
12. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove - Black Man Feeling To Party
13. Shades In Steel - Bounce
14. Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble - Rock It
15. Marsicans - Party Time Again
16. Platinum - Soca Baptist
17. La Creole Pan Groove - Signal To Lara
18. Star Sapphire - Black Man Feeling To Party
19. Curepe Polyphonics - Leave Me Alone (Rmx)
20. San Juan East Side Symphony - Dis Party Is It
