Single Pan finals on tomorrow

Published: 
Saturday, January 13, 2018

The first major competition of Panorama 2018 takes place tomorrow when 20 bands vie for the coveted title in the Single Pan finals. The action gets going at 4 pm at the Basketball Court, Arima.

The finalists and their selections are:

1. Woodbrook Playboyz - Ah Want It

2. T&T Fire Service - Du Du Yemi aka Natasha

3. Pan Jammers - Signal to Lara

4. La Famille United - Golo

5. Metro Stars - Rant and Rave

6. Trinidad Nostalgic - By All Means

7. Chord Masters - Stranger

8. Newtown Playboys Steel Symphony - The Hammer

9. Uni Stars - Bun Dem

10. Pan Fanatics - Doh Back Back

11. San Juan All Stars - Iron Man

12. Nu Pioneers Pan Groove - Black Man Feeling To Party

13. Shades In Steel - Bounce

14. Edinburgh 500 Steel Ensemble - Rock It

15. Marsicans - Party Time Again

16. Platinum - Soca Baptist

17. La Creole Pan Groove - Signal To Lara

18. Star Sapphire - Black Man Feeling To Party

19. Curepe Polyphonics - Leave Me Alone (Rmx)

20. San Juan East Side Symphony - Dis Party Is It

