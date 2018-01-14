Enough Iz Enough...Women, men come forward

A social media conversation triggered by the brutal murder in December of Samantha Isaacs, who was shot to death and her body dumped on a road in Carenage, has given rise to a local movement against gender-based violence.

The first public manifestations of Enough Iz Enough were seen over the past week when citizens responded to the call to wear something black in support of the cause. The response was encouraging, with many people dressing in black and sharing photos online.

With the movement gaining traction, men and women began coming forward to endorse the initiative and join the cause, among them women who have experienced abuse and others with professional expertise, offering their time and talent.

Avonelle Hector Joseph, founder of the Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC) and the driving force behind Enough Iz Enough, mobilised members of her NGO to begin raising awareness. Newspaper columnist and television host Marsha Riley, whose CARE parenting project has transitioned from an online initiative to a multimedia programme was among the first to offer tangible support.

Criminologist Renee Cummings, journalist Suzanne Sheppard, founder of Beauty for Ashes, the Tobago-based People Against Domestic Violence and Kimberly Singh, who has formed a group to campaign against human trafficking, are all partnering with Enough Iz Enough.

Last Thursday evening, the group staged its first major event, a live Facebook panel discussion. Eric Alvarez provided the venue at Ana Street, Woodbrok, as well as technical resources and personnel.

The online forum featured a lively discussion of all forms of abuse, with input from Sheppard, Singh, women who have experienced abuse and educator Judith de Verteuil who operated a school in east Port-of-Spain for at-risk boys that had to be closed down because of space challenges.

According to Hector Joseph, the movement is intended to be multi-faceted, seeking out solutions that target the causes of abuse, vulnerabilities in responses to the problem and continually raising awareness.

“Not just advocacy but practical ways we can support—support for homes and programmes already in place,” she said.

“Lots of homes are in need of support. Victims are in need of support, so we want people who are also doing stuff to come together and forge a plan. Some who want to start also.”

The black campaign will continue through the year in the first week of every month from the Monday to the Friday and other events are planned.

How to join the cause

Enough Iz Enough can be contacted via email at [email protected], or Itnac/Is There Not A Cause at 624-4162, 394-2042 and 742-1879. Information is also available on Itnac’s Facebook page