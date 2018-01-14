Ex-prisoner shot several times

Nicholas Gajadhar, 27, who survived being shot multiples times six years ago, is once more fighting for his life after being shot multiple times.

Gajadhar, who was released from prison less than two weeks ago, was shot several times in the head, chest and stomach during an incident in Mon Repos on Saturday night.

At around 9.45 pm, Gajadhar, of Ste Madeleine, was standing near Building 11 of the Housing Development Corporation apartment complex on the Naparima Mayaro Road when he was approached by a man dressed in a camouflage jacket and dark trousers.

The man pointed a gun at Gajadhar and opened fire. As the victim fell on the ground, the gunman ran off. Gajadhar was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he is warded in critical condition.

Police recovered 15 spent 9 mm calibre shells at the scene. They are yet to determine a motive for the shooting but said Gajadhar was known to them and had several convictions.

In March 2012, Gajadhar was among several patrons liming at Charlie’s Bar on Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando when three gunmen came out of a car, entered the bar and shot him several times.

Cpl Sookram is investigating Saturday’s incident.