Peter Blood

Carnival 2018 promises to be a season of fete, fete and more fete with more than 25 popular ones billed for the month of January alone.

JANUARY 14:

UWI holds The Secret Garden all-inclusive, feat Machel Montano, Kes the Band, Dil-e-Nadan, Voice, Allison Hinds and more.

Venue: Principal Grounds, UWI, St Augustine.

Time: noon.

PierPressure Soca Boat Cruise.

Venue: Ocean Pelican, Anchorage Pier, Chaguaramas.

Time: 1 pm.

Caribbean Colour Splash Fete.

Venue: Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Time: 2 pm.

UP! Cooler Fete.

Palance in de Park Cooler Fete.

Venue: Pearl Gardens, Petit Valley.

Time: 8 pm.

JANUARY 18:

Tuco North Zone opens Klassic Ruso calypso tent.

Venue: City Hall, Knox Street, Port-of-Spain.

Time: 8 pm.

Tuco East Zone opens Kaiso Karavan calypso tent.

Venue: Eric Williams Auditorium, La Joya Complex, EMR, St Joseph.

Time: 8 pm.

JANUARY 19:

Out in South Cooler Fete.

Opening of Icons calypso tent.

Venue: Ambassador Hotel, Long Circular Road, St James.

Tuco South Zone opens Kaiso Showkase calypso tent.

Venue: Palms Club, Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando.

Time: 8 pm.

JANUARY 20:

St Mary's College holds Fete with the Saints.

Venue: St Mary's College Grounds, Serpentine Road, St Clair.

Time: 5 pm.

T&T Chinese Steel Ensemble hosts Steel Pan Vintage Evening fund-raiser.

Venue: Chaconia Hotel, 106 Saddle Road, Maraval.

Time: 7 pm.

Tuco opens Kaiso House calypso tent.

Venue: Globe Cinema, Park Street, Port-of-Spain.

Time: 8 pm.

Opening of Central Rainbow Stars calypso tent.

Venue: We Place (opposite Presentation College), Chaguanas.

Time: 8 pm.

Finesse all-inclusive.

Rogue Masquerade all-inclusive.

Calypso tents

Kaiso Karavan and Kalypso Revue opened its doors for Carnival 2018 yesterday at La Joya in St Joseph and Arima Velodrome respectively. It will be followed by Kaiso House on January 20 at a venue to be announced. Kaiso House does have an appointment on January 21 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (Sapa).

Kaiso Fiesta (National Calypso Monarch semi-final) will be staged at Skinner Park San Fernando, on January 20, the eliminator which decides who will make it to the 'Big Yard', at Dimanche Gras on Sunday, February 11.

Panorama

Preliminary competition continues almost every night in pan yards, with the medium and large conventional steel bands all chomping at the bit to qualify for the January 28 pan semi-final (Savannah Party).

CARNIVAL HISTORY

A polio epidemic pushed mas to May in 1972. Thirteen people had died and 184 hospitalised by the highly infectious disease, causing Government to postpone Carnival for almost three months until the outbreak could be controlled. When Carnival was finally held, it rained on the parade. That year, Sparrow copped the Calypso Monarch crown, after skipping the competition for eight years to protest the prize money and the treatment of calypsonians by the Carnival Development Committee. Singing Francine, the only female in the contest, was third.

—(taken from Trinidad and Tobago Guardian—A Century of Excellence)