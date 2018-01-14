Maxine: I can’t believe he’s gone

Maxine Richards, daughter of former president George Maxwell Richards, shared fond memories of her father yesterday during a function in his memory at the San Fernando City Hall.

She was welcomed by San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and Hazel Manning, widow of former Prime Minister Patrick Manning when she arrived to sign the condolences book.

“Richards was a San Fernandian. We are very proud of his contribution to San Fernando and Trinidad and Tobago by extension,” said Regrello.

People who had grown up and worked with the late President shared some their memorable experiences with him.

Maxine, who thanked citizens for their outpouring of support and love, said it was a difficult time for her family.

“As I said before, I know my father was loved. I did not know he was so loved. Te outpouring of love has been unbelievable. It’s been hard, I would not lie about that. I never thought it would be like this and I still, to be honest, can’t believe he is gone,” she said

Manning said the Richards family had been her next door neighbours for ten years.

“I really want to say thanks because I know it is a difficult job, a lot of work, to be leader. From all sides you get it, but he stood and did what he had to do and he did it well.

“I would like to thank him for loving his people, for the culture—he was very much into his culture—and for the hard work he did,” she said.

Manning’s late husband served as prime minister when Richards was president.

FLAGS AT HALF MAST-FROM TODAY

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all state and non-state agencies and at all T& T’s diplomatic missions abroad from today to Wednesday in observance of the passing of former President George Maxwell Richards.

A release from the Ministry of National Security said the flag should be flown at half-mast today and tomorrow when Richard will lie in State , as well as on the day of the funeral on Wednesday.

At half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag for the day the flag is again raised to the top of the staff.

Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast, or should not be flown at all when the national flag is at half-mast.

Flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless their countries are also observing mourning.