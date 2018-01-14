NY City, T&T go different directions in crime fight New York City is the largest city in the United States and boasts a population of 8.5 million. This means that Trinidad and Tobago with its population of 1.3 million is more than six times smaller than New York City when it comes to population size.

Government starts land acquisition for Curepe overpass Government has started the compulsory acquisition of land for construction of the $221 million overpass and ancillary roads at the intersection of the Southern Main Road and the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.

Woman, 20, injured in hit and run accident Relatives of a 20-year-old woman who has been hospitalised after she was struck in Penal by a car are appealing to the driver to surrender to the police.

Milly happy after being granted asylum Deyone "Milly" Guiseppi fled this country five years ago after being bullied, harassed and victimised for her sexual orientation and sought asylum in a European country. Guiseppi has since been granted asylum and is happy.

Enough Iz Enough...Women, men come forward A social media conversation triggered by the brutal murder in December of Samantha Isaacs, who was shot to death and her body dumped on a road in Carenage, has given rise to a local movement against gender-based violence.

Public to get limited invites to Max funeral The public will be invited to the funeral of former president Prof George Maxwell Richards by invitation only. However, a limited number of invitations will be distributed to the public on a "first come, first serve basis" and will be available at Napa Box Office on Tuesday.

Roget, Abdulah go after cop for spraying residents during protest Sixty-year-old Joycelyn Neptune, who claimed she was injured when a a police officer hosed down a group of protesting villagers in New Grant last week, has reported the incident at the Princes Town Police Station.

Fete and more fete Peter Blood Carnival 2018 promises to be a season of fete, fete and more fete with more than 25 popular ones billed for the month of January alone. JANUARY 14: