Open casket for Richards

There will be an open casket during public viewings of President George Maxwell Richards and at his State funeral on Wednesday at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA).

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who gave details of the arrangements for the lying in state, said Richards was “a true son of the soil” who will be remembered for his distinguished service to this country. Richards was the country;s fourth President and served for two consecutive terms from 2003 to 2013.

Dillon said: “Professor Richards’ family has agreed that a State funeral will take place on Wednesday 17th January, 2018, at NAPA, Port-of-Spain from 1o am.

“The public will be invited to the funeral of the former President by invitation only but a limited number of invitations will be distributed to the public on a first come, first serve basis and will be available at NAPA box office on Tuesday 16th January, 2018. The time will be subsequently disclosed.

“The viewing and the funeral will be open casket.”

Following the funeral service a private cremation service will be held at the Belgrove’s Funeral Home.

The body of the late former president will lie in State today at Parliament, International Waterfront Centre in Port-of-Spain, with public viewing from 11 am to 5:45 pm.

Tomorrow the body will be escorted through the St Augustine Campus of the University of the West Indies from 7:45 am en route to NAPA, Port-of-Spain, where it would lie in State from 10 am to 5:45 pm.

Condolence books will be opened for signing by members of the public at locations across T&T and at the Parliament today from 11 am to 5:45 pm and from tomorrow to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

Condolence books will also be at NAPA tomorrow from 10 am to 5:45 pm and Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 6 pm but will not be available on Wednesday. They also be located at the Assembly Chamber, Tobago House of Assembly and at the following venues in Trinidad from today to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm:

n Port-of-Spain City Corporation

n San Fernando City Corporation

n Chaguanas Borough Corporation

n Arima Borough Corporation

n Point Fortin Borough Corporation

n Couva-Tabaquite-Talparo Regional Corporation

n Diego Martin Regional Corporation

n Penal-Debe Regional Corporation

n Princes Town Regional Corporation

n Rio Claro-Mayaro Regional Corporation

n Siparia Regional Corporation

Classes at the University of T&T Campus at NAPA have been suspended tomorrow and Wednesday to accommodate activities related to the funeral.