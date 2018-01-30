Rowena Williams, former president of the T&T Cycling Federation, is now the new Racing Secretary of the TTCF.
You are here
Cop held trying to sell uniforms
A 22-year-old police constable, with just over a year service, remained in custody last night for allegedly stealing police issued bullet-proof vests and attempting to sell them. Yesterday, investigators searched the Penal Rock Road, Moruga home of the officer and found three police issued firearm holsters marked Couva Police Station, where he was assigned.
He was handed over the Professional Standards Bureau yesterday. The officer’s 21-year-old relative and 54-year-old neighbour, were also held and remained in custody last night.
Police later intercepted a black pick up off the Rochard Douglas Road and caught the driver who attempted to flee with a bag containing two bullet-proof vests with POLICE marked on the front and back.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online