Cop held trying to sell uniforms

A 22-year-old police constable, with just over a year service, remained in custody last night for allegedly stealing police issued bullet-proof vests and attempting to sell them. Yesterday, investigators searched the Penal Rock Road, Moruga home of the officer and found three police issued firearm holsters marked Couva Police Station, where he was assigned.

He was handed over the Professional Standards Bureau yesterday. The officer’s 21-year-old relative and 54-year-old neighbour, were also held and remained in custody last night.

Police later intercepted a black pick up off the Rochard Douglas Road and caught the driver who attempted to flee with a bag containing two bullet-proof vests with POLICE marked on the front and back.