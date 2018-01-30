Dillon: New laws to target cop, prison officer killers

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said yesterday that his ministry was examining the law to go after people who commit offences against members of the protective services.

Dillon made the comment in response to a question posed by Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein who enquired what steps Government had taken to safeguard the lives of prison officers during the sitting of the Senate.

Hosein’s question came on the heels of the murder of prison officer Davendra Boodooram who was shot dead last Friday after leaving work at the Port-of-Spain State Prison.

Dillon said his ministry continued to take measures to treat with attacks of prison officers.

He said on Monday he met with the Prison Association of T&T, the Commissioner of Prisons and acting Commissioner of Police “to explore additional initiatives. To date, we are looking at the legal framework to treat with people who commit offences against not only prison officers but members of the protective services as well.”

Dillon said counselling had been provided and will continue to be provided to the slain officer’s family and they will benefit from the $1m compensation for officers killed in the line of duty, in response to questions from Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen.

Dillon was also asked by Independent Senator Paul Richards if the signal jammers at the nation’s prisons were active and what level of success they had attained since some hits were being called from within prison walls by inmates.

The Minister said while the prisons had some successes, resulting in several illegal cellphones being confiscated “there is always room for improvements and we continue to work assiduously as far as possible to eradicate or remove all cell phones from the prison system.”

Boodooram’s funeral service will take place tomorrow and as a result, all visits to inmates at all the prisons will be suspended to allow officers to attend.

This was confirmed yesterday by Commissioner of Prisons, Gerard Wilson.Wilson assured, however, that inmates will properly be manned and extra security measures will be put in place at all prisons facilities.

He added that there will also be a full complement of law enforcement agencies at Boodooram’s funeral, which will take place at the Faith Assembly International church in Five Rivers, Arouca at 10 am.