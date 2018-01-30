Guardian readers respond to baby’s plight

Five-month-old Christopher Sahadeo who is bleeding from his brain, underwent a series of tests yesterday after Good Samaritans rallied around his impoverished family providing financial support.

Father Curtis Poonilal who spent months soliciting donations from businesspeople to pay his son’s medical bills, said he was overwhelmed by the love and support he received from numerous callers after the T&T Guardian highlighted Christopher’s story in Tuesday’s edition.

Poonilal said a stranger who read the article was moved to tears so he travelled from Chaguanas, met with them and then paid all the baby’s medical bills.

“I was amazed by the big-heartedness of this good man who took us to Victoria Nursing Home and paid for all our medical bills. I am so thankful,” Poonilal said.

At the private hospital, a team of doctors did TORCH panel tests—a group of blood tests used to screen newborns for certain infections. It includes tests for toxoplasmosis, rubella, cytomegalovirus (CMV) and Herpes simplex virus, Poonilal said.

Doctors also did tests to determine whether Christopher has a bleeding disorder by analysing how long he bled before his blood began clotting.

Based on the results of these tests, the baby is also expected to undergo a CT scan and an MRI scan to determine the extent of the bleeding.

These are an additional cost but the parents said they were not worried as people have already offered to pay for the scans.

However, Poonilal said they did not have a bank account and was in the process of setting up one.

“Once we have the account set up, people have offered to assist with further medical costs,” Poonilal said.

The child’s mother, Christine Sahadeo, 21, said the outpouring of love shown to her son was heart-warming.

“I never believed we would get so much help,” she said. She added that another anonymous caller has offered to purchase windows for the family’s wooden home while another said they will build the steps.

The family’s house collapsed after heavy rainfall on October 4, while Christine was inside the house with Christopher, who was then three months old. The ceiling tiles fell on the baby’s head causing his skull to fracture.

Villagers used the wood from the old house and helped the family rebuild the structure but it remains rickety and is devoid of windows and a proper door.

The child spent three months in the San Fernando General Hospital and doctors later told the parents that Christopher may have to do brain surgery pending the outcome of the tests.

The surgery can be done in the hospital free of charge but basic screening and blood tests have to be done privately because these services are not available at the hospital.

The family has been struggling to meet their expenses.

Anyone wanting to assist them can call 380-3606 or 266-2729.