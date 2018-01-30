The West Indian presence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has diminished to a great extent, so much so that T20 giant Chris Gayle was picked up on the last day of the draft.
Murderous January, 3 more killings recorded
With one more day to go in the month of January, there have been a recorded 63 murders in T&T, an all-time high, according to police officers.Over the past two days, there were three separate murders occurring in Laventille.On Monday, at about 6.45 pm, Ricardo Prescott, 20, was fatally shot at his home in Trou Macaque.
Police said Prescott lived near the area where schoolboy Joshua Andrews and PH taxi driver Devon Fernandez were shot and their bodies burnt in a vehicle in Laventille on January 7.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing but believe that it was gang-related.On Sunday at about 8.15 pm, Miguel Cruickshank, 30, was shot while at Furness Witty Road, Upper Erica Street. He died at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital while undergoing treatment.
Also, at 10.30 pm Keston Mayers was gunned down at Never Dirty in Morvant.
On January 26, the body of a man that was found at Wharf Trace, Maracas/St Joseph was yesterday identified as Christopher Crosby, 49, of Carenage. An autopsy revealed that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The Sunday Guardian reported that between January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2017, 2,190 people were murdered.Of that number, 391 of those killings have been solved.
Last year, 495 people were murdered. Head of the Homicide Bureau, ACP Anthony James believes that with time, the right equipment, legislative backing and the public supporting them, the murder toll can be significantly reduced.
