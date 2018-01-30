Watery grave for small-time criminal

[email protected]

As Sumattie Beharry went in search of her phone to inquire about her son Richard Beharry, she was plunged into disbelief as she glimpsed at the television and saw the car he was driving being fished out of the Usine Pond in Ste Madeleine.

Beharry, 24, a PH taxi driver of Ste Madeleine, who had a long criminal history of small crimes, was murdered under the circumstances that would be common in mafia movies.

According to reports, a Borde Narve couple who had set a fishing trap in the pond on Sunday, returned around 10.45 am yesterday to retrieve it.

As they walked near the water, the woman noticed the hood of a vehicle peaking out of the water.

Ste Madeleine police responded along with divers from the Mon Repos Fire Station. The white Nissan AD Wagon was pulled out the water to reveal Beharry slumped in the backseat with a gunshot wound to this head.

His hands and feet were bound with duct tape. Near the accelerator pedal was a concrete brick, which his killers used to drive the vehicle into the pond in the hope of concealing their crime. A motive for the killing was yet to be determined.

ASP Rohan Pardasie, ASP Peter Ramdeen, Insp Don Gajadhar, Insp Darryl Corrie, Insp Allister Jones and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and conducted interviews. Up to late yesterday, no one was arrested.

Police went in search of the registered owner of the car.

Sumattie said her son was working the taxi from someone, usually between the hours of 5 pm and 3 am.

At her Green Acres, San Fernando home, Sumattie said Beharry had been in and out of prison since he was a teenager. She said was only released from prison late last year after he was found guilty of drunk driving and using obscene language. She said that as a limer, he got into fights often.

“He came by me on Sunday and asked for some food so I gave him some chow mein, rice, and beef to eat. He asked me to wash some clothes for him and he gave me two jerseys and a pants. He left and that was the last time I saw him. I don’t know what happened...If someone threatened him, he would not tell me because he never wanted to bother me with those things,” Sumattie said.

Beharry’s murder has taken the number of people killed for this month to 57.