The T&T Electricity Commission has been operating at a loss for the past seven years and its chairman is saying that the board of directors is now looking at whether there is need to trim the...
You are here
Cops wrap up probe against errant officer
Investigators probing the alleged theft and attempted sale of police gear by a junior officer are hoping to wrap up their inquiries today.
The 22-year-old police constable found in possession of two police-issued bullet-proof vests remained in the custody of the Professional Standards Bureau while his 21-year-old relative and 54-year-old neighbour remained locked up at the Princes Town Police Station.
On Monday, the three suspects were held during an anti-crime operation by the Southern Division Task Force, CID and Canine Unit in Barrackpore and Moruga. Based on intelligence gathering, the officers went to Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore where they intercepted a black pick up truck.
The police officer, who is attached to the Couva Police Station, ran out of the pick-up and into some bushes. The police team gave chase and he was eventually caught red-handed with a bag containing the vests. The other two occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and they were all taken to the Princes Town Police Station. A search warrant was obtained to search the errant officer’s home along the Penal Rock Road, Moruga. Investigators found three police issued firearm holsters marked Couva Police Station. The officer, who has just over one year service, was then handed over the Professional Standards Bureau.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online