Cops wrap up probe against errant officer

Investigators probing the alleged theft and attempted sale of police gear by a junior officer are hoping to wrap up their inquiries today.

The 22-year-old police constable found in possession of two police-issued bullet-proof vests remained in the custody of the Professional Standards Bureau while his 21-year-old relative and 54-year-old neighbour remained locked up at the Princes Town Police Station.

On Monday, the three suspects were held during an anti-crime operation by the Southern Division Task Force, CID and Canine Unit in Barrackpore and Moruga. Based on intelligence gathering, the officers went to Rochard Douglas Road in Barrackpore where they intercepted a black pick up truck.

The police officer, who is attached to the Couva Police Station, ran out of the pick-up and into some bushes. The police team gave chase and he was eventually caught red-handed with a bag containing the vests. The other two occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and they were all taken to the Princes Town Police Station. A search warrant was obtained to search the errant officer’s home along the Penal Rock Road, Moruga. Investigators found three police issued firearm holsters marked Couva Police Station. The officer, who has just over one year service, was then handed over the Professional Standards Bureau.