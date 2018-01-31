Critically affected by the constricting economy, calypso tents are the endangered species of Carnival.
Decomposed body found in forest
A decomposed body has been found in the forested areas off St Anns yesterday.
CNC3 News reported the discovery was made by hunters around midday.
The group were reportedly combing the forests behind the Fondes Amandes area when they made the discovery. They immediately contacted police.
Officers say the body was so badly decomposed, it was difficult to ascertain the sex of the corpse.
The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre while the hunters were taken to the Belmont Police Station to give statements.
CNC3 News was told the body was found not far from the home of the former director of the national museum and art gallery Dr Claire Broadbridge who was murdered last September. Investigations are continuing.
