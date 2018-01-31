Ministers moved by baby’s case

Two Government Ministers touched by the plight of a six-month-old baby who suffered a fractured skull last year have reached out to help.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Cherrie-Ann Crichlow-Cockburn have taken an interest in the case of baby Christopher Sahadeo.

The baby who suffers from bleeding in his brain was first featured in Tuesday’s T&T Guardian after his parents Christine Sahadeo and Curtis Poonilal begged for assistance to pay their son’s medical bills.

Deyalsingh has requested a full report on the baby’s medical history, a medical official with knowledge of the case said.

Poonilal in an interview yesterday said he was happy both ministers had taken interest in his son’s case. He said officials from the Social Development Ministry called him on Tuesday to find out if he ever applied for aid from the Social Welfare department.

Poonilal said he had requested assistance from the officials at the Rio Claro office but was told he would have to go to Princes Town.

“The official from the Ministry told me that this was irregular and the Rio Claro social workers should have investigated and assisted,” Poonilal said.

He said the official told him the instructions came from the line minister who mandated that they look into the family’s circumstances and provide the necessary grants if required.

A social worker attached to the hospital provided assistance to the family as they were unable to afford the care privately and the hospital did not have the resources.

He said that scores of people have promised to provide milk, diapers and other supplies to them on Saturday.

An executive from an oil company also offered assistance, he said.

Poonilal said they were waiting to do an MRI scan on the baby.

Christopher suffered a cracked skull on October 4 when his family’s wooden house collapsed following heavy rains.

He started bleeding to his brain and doctors said several tests will have to be done to determine if he needs brain surgery.

On Tuesday, TORCH tests were done as well as another test to determine how fast his blood clots. The baby continues to be on medication which is provided by the San Fernando General Hospital.

However, other tests are being done privately.