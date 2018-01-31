New methods needed to combat crime—Seales

One of the nominees for the post of Police Commissioner has admitted that deploying manpower in known criminal “hot spots” may not be the most effective way of combating crime.

President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales said the initiative which has been used in past five years was not bearing results.

Speaking at a press conference at the Association’s office, on Besson Street, Port-of-Spain yesterday, he said, officers were “complaining and were unhappy with this regime.”

“It is restrictive in terms of methodology, so for the association, although we have seen a seizure of 1,064 firearms off the streets, we have found that there is no correlation between the number of firearms found and that amount of murders committed,” Seales said.

He urged that “something different must be done.

“We cannot continue the same strategy because it was done for the whole of last year and we got 494 murders. We are doing the same thing this month and we have now reached 63...in the first time in the history of T&T murders.”

He described the crime situation as not only troubling but also heart-wrenching adding that “it was not right.”

On fears that prisons officers were the target of criminal elements within the prison’s wall, Seales said this could also result negatively for the Police Service.

“If you have an arm of the protective service saying that their men don’t feel safe then that spells trouble for us,” Seales said.

One recommendation, he said, was to properly analyse data so that informed projections could be made to pave the way for the future.

“So what has happened before in terms of historical context has already failed us. We need to get analysts on board to look at how the crimes are spread out and particularity the murders...for them to say...listen it is more likely than not that a murder is going to be committed in that area.

“We are not satisfied that is being done but for us, that will be our recommendation,” Seales said.

Regarding witnesses, he said, this was another challenge as many were unwilling to come forward to give evidence.

“We may have to look at it from a law enforcement perspective creating the atmosphere where persons can actually upload live events because people are safer in thinking in that way....that they can do so anonymously.

“That is a rich area to explore,” Seales said.

Regarding short-term measures, he said, the confidence of the public must be won back.

The association’s secretary ASP Anand Ramesar, who also spoke, said while technology was very helpful regarding intelligence gathering it was not the only factor.

He said management of the organisation must be examined and selection of a police commissioner must be made a top priority.

“It’s not just about having the resources but how you combine the resources and the current combination is not working in the TTPS and you need to have a changed perspective,” Ramesar said.

On the selection of DCP Deodath Dulalchan by the Police Service Commission as the top nominee for the post of Police Commissioner, he said, the association was concerned about this information which has caused a sense of “unease and disquiet” among the rank and file.