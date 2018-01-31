Motul Monster returned to competitive action after a two year hiatus from local racing and dominated last weekend's opening T&T Powerboat Association National Championship Regatta.
Sibling rivalry ends in death
A cocktail of alcohol and bad temper led to a tragic end for two siblings who spent childhood into manhood together as one ended up in the mortuary while the other sat restlessly in jail.
Police said Ricky Harripersad, 37, a labourer of San Francique died around 3 am yesterday after being stabbed in the neck by the 27-year-old brother on Monday night.
A report stated that the men had an argument at their home, about nothing in particular, which led to the suspect picking up a kitchen knife and stabbing Harripersad.
Harripersad’s father, Ramnarine told the T&T Guardian that he was in his bedroom watching The Legend of Tarzan when he heard another son bawling in the living room. When he reached outside, he saw Ricky lying on the ground with his girlfriend, Britney, covering his wound with a cloth. He said even when he went outside and looked at the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated, he too was threatened with death.
By the time police arrived, the suspect had left. However, he surrendered to police yesterday morning.
Ramnarine said both sons live at his home and never really had any major arguments or fights. He said the killing may have been influenced by the suspect’s drunken condition at the time.
