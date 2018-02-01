Cops seek help to ID prison officer’s killer

A sketch of the man suspected of fatally shooting prison officer Devendra Boodooram in broad daylight in Port-of-Spain last week has been released by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Criminal Intelligence Unit.

According to the TTPS, the man is believed to be between 24 to 28 years and of African descent.

The man, who is slim built, has a “fair/light brown complexion” and is believed to be five feet five inches tall. He was wearing a “blue long sleeved jersey with multi colours” and a beige coloured cap at the time he committed the crime.

The suspect was clean shaven and appeared to be right handed. He is considered armed and dangerous by the police.

Anyone who can help put a name to the suspect’s face is asked to call 999, 555, 800-TIPS or 624-5230.

The sketch was released yesterday, the same day that Boodooram’s final rites were observed.

Boodooram was shot dead around 5 pm last Friday while he was in traffic along Frederick Street, a stone’s throw from the Port-of- Spain prison. He had just come of duty.

His killing came after death threats were posted on social media after his colleagues were recorded kicking prisoners while the inmates’ hands were tied during a lockdown and search at the facility.

According to police reports, a gunman walked up to Boodooram’s vehicle and shot him at least four times in the head and chest. The killer then ran up Frederick Street and across Oxford Street heading toward Charford Courts. Police said the killer came out of a vehicle that was seen near the prison moments before the murder took place.