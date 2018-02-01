“If you continue to distress my officers fire go bun you.”

This was the message sent to the criminal elements yesterday by Prisons Commissioner Gerard Wilson. He was speaking at the funeral service of fallen prisons officer Devendra Boodooram at the Faith Assembly International Church, Five Rivers, Arouca.

Wilson’s statements came against the backdrop of the murders of five law enforcement officers, including three prisons officers, in the line of duty in the past five months.

A visibly upset Wilson said he had crafted his own version of the popular tune “Year for Love” by soca artiste Voice for the service.

“Tell me what dey fighting for...what they killing for. We don’t need no more, fire go bun dem.

“Another one just gone and yuh beat your chest and smile.

“Another officer gone...Bad man rock back, look for ah wuk. If you continue to distress my officers fire go bun yuh,” Wilson sang to the congregation.

His lyrics brought shouts of “Amen” and resounding rounds of applause from the congregation members.

Wilson said hoped the lives of grieving families would return to some level of normalcy given the unrelenting bravado of those who continued to defy authority.

He described Boodooram as an officer who was loved and respected by his colleagues and inmates alike.

Speaking about the lockdown at the Port-of-Spain prison which occurred the day before Boodooram’s killing, Wilson said, “As officers you will certainly make the connection with a search activity and the cowardice actions of a few. Can we now suggest that one moment of indiscretion is reason to snuff out the life of a human being? However, as professionals we can’t allow emotions to turn us into monsters like the same individuals whose actions brought us here today (yesterday’s service).”

During the search it was reported that some inmates were beaten by prisons officers.

Curtis Belford, of the National Security Officers’ Foundation, who also spoke during the service, said Boodooram’s only crime was ‘”remaining true to his country.”

“For how often unpleasant is fate that those to whom Boodooram was committed should commit him to this fate,” Belford said.

He said it was truly saddening to recognise that citizens were growing increasingly numb to the tragic stories of officers who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Our national security officers continue to display courage that is so consistent and common place that it would be a national tragedy if we were to forget their legacy,” Belford urged.

DAUGHTER SCARED FOR FUTURE

In reading a letter penned to her deceased father, Boodooram’s eldest daughter Tisha openly cried as she recalled fond memories.

She boasted about her father’s famous peleau and pepper sauce, sacrifices he made to ensure his family had a comfortable life, his passion for riding motor bikes and his undying love for his wife of 23 years Asha.

Saying her father deserved much more in life, Tisha, who is studying abroad, said she had planned to enrol him in flying lessons and buy him a Harley Davidson motorbike.

“Daddy, you sacrificed everything and you were the best father. I have no idea what will happen now. Daddy I am scared. We need you,” Tisha said.