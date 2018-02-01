Kamla blanks PM on private CoP talks

The Police Service Commission’s nomination of Deodat Dulalchan for the post of Commissioner of Police and that of Harold Phillips for the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police may be stymied when the Parliament meets to discuss the matter today.

This scenario has been predicted in the face of concerns from both the Government and the Opposition over the selection process used by the Police Service Commission.

The Opposition is now calling for full disclosure on the material that was considered by the Commission in the selection of the men for the positions of top cop and deputy.

Signals of concern from both the Government and the Opposition over the selection and the process used emerged yesterday via emailed correspondence obtained by the T&T Guardian, from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, requesting a meeting with her and a small team at 3 pm yesterday, to discuss the nominations.

In her response, Persad Bissessar turned down the PM’s request instead telling him that “the public interest requires that there be full disclosure by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in this matter.”

Under the Constitution the PSC which is charged with the process for selection of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners is answerable only to the President.

Persad-Bissessar has proposed to the Prime Minister that the Government and the Opposition should approach President Anthony Carmona telling him that “the public interest requires that the Commission make full disclosure of all the material that was considered in the matter to both the Government and the Opposition in order for the Parliament to effectively discharge its duty in this matter.”

“Without full disclosure,” she said, any debate in the Parliament will be “futile.”

Three notices relating to the nominations of Dulalchan as Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, the substantive post for which he applied, and Harold Phillips as Deputy Commissioner of Police are on the Order Paper for today’s sitting of Parliament.

In his email, Rowley told Persad-Bissessar “given what is awash in the public domain and the requirement for the process to be now received by Parliament, it is my view that we should have a discussion on this assignment before it comes to the Parliament floor.”

But Persad-Bissessar told the PM that she believed that “any meeting on this particular matter at this time will not be productive,” and trust that he would “see the wisdom of adopting these approaches,” which she had suggested.

The Opposition Leader said she had taken “careful note” of the reports in the media with respect to the process that was engaged by the PSC in arriving at the proposed nominees that were submitted to the President for the appointments to the positions of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

She commended the media for “highlighting issues touching and concerning the process and the suitability of the proposed nominees in discharging its duty as the fourth estate.”

But she said the Opposition did not agree with the Prime Minister that “what is now awash” in the public domain “should be the catalyst for a meeting between the Government and the Opposition “on such an important matter to the democracy of our country.”

Using Rowley’s words, she said, there are many other matters “awash in the public domain” which are critical, “for example the bloodiest month in the history of our country, the Anti-Gang and Anti-Terrorism legislation and others that have not necessitated a meeting between the government and the Opposition.”