No Splinters for bandits who target soca star

Soca star and radio personality Shal Marshall was thanking his lucky stars that bandits did not get away with some of the rewards of his bumper season with hit Splinters yesterday.

This after quick work from the police led to the capture of three bandits who attempted to steal some cash he put in his car in Woodbrook yesterday.

According to a release from the T&T Police Service, Marshall had parked his Mercedes Benz at the Massy Technology car park along Tragarete Road around 11.45 am before entering the radio station where he is employed.

Less than half an hour later, a female relative arrived and handed him a quantity of cash. Marshall reportedly returned to his car, secured the money and went back to the station.

Around 1 pm, however, Marshall saw a man trying to break the left rear glass of the car and raised an alarm. The suspect ran but Marshall and a friend chased after him. The bandit later tried to get into a Nissan Almera with two male occupants which was parked a short distance away. But the suspect was prevented from getting into the vehicle and his cohorts sped off. T

his gave officers from the Woodbrook Police Station, who were on patrol in the area, time to respond and arrest the suspect as he tried to flee the area on foot.

The getaway car was intercepted by Inter-Agency Task Force officers at the corner of Roberts and Carlos Streets, Woodbrook, a few minutes later and the two other suspects held. The three suspects, all in their twenties, were arrested and are expected to appear on ID parades soon.

When the T&T Guardian contacted Marshall after the incident yesterday, he was in the process of making a report to the police.

It is what it is bro. What yuh go do,” he told the T&T Guardian.