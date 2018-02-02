Matelot Cepep gangs sent home

In an unexpected move, 30 employees of the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) in Matelot were sent home on Wednesday after the contractor’s five-year contract came to an end.

However, chairman of Cepep Clyde Paul gave the assurance that the workers will not be out of jobs.

He said a fresh contract will be issued to service the remote agricultural and fishing-based community in the northeastern point of Trinidad.

“A fresh contract will be issued to another contractor to service areas where contracts have been dismissed. There is an agreement to take the people who were working with previous contractors and have them reassigned to those who have succeeded the contractors who have exited from the programme,” Paul said in a telephone interview.

He said this was the new arrangement Cepep had put in place to ensure that no one was left without work.

Asked how many contractors had exited the programme recently, Paul could not say.

Without identifying the names of the contractor from Matelot, Paul said their contract came to an end last December.

“We have issued letters in December advising people that their contracts had come to an end.”

Paul said some contracts ended way back in 2016 and Cepep kept giving contractors extensions.

“We did that because we didn’t want to put people out of jobs,” Paul said.

The programme in Matelot had three groups of 10 workers each most of whom were single parents and young men. The teams worked from Grand Rivierre to Matelot clearing the sides of the roads. Each employee took home a fortnightly salary of $835.

Yesterday, president of the St Helena Village Council in Matelot John Lewis said he hoped that Paul lived up to his word because the affected workers had nothing to fall back on in the community.

“The seas are rough so they cannot turn to fishing while the bad weather has been disrupting our farming fields,” Lewis said.

Lewis also pleaded with Paul to award the contract to someone from the village and not from outside, as was done in the past.

Yesterday, one of the affected workers said the teams were notified on Monday by a foreman that their last day of work was Wednesday.

Toco/ Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith did not respond to a text message yesterday seeking comment.