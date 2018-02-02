Stickfighting competition back on

[email protected]

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) and stick fighters have reached an agreement that will see the National Stick Fighting Competition take place next week, but without two of the biggest names in the games.

Valiant Brothers O’Neil’ Odel and Rio Claro Gayelle’s Selwyn John, who have dominated the King of the Rock contest in recent years were not satisfied with the increase in prize monies from the NCC. The stage was set-up and hundreds and fans flooded the St Mary’s Basketball Court in Moruga last Friday when the stick fighters staged a boycott over the prize structure.

Boismen demanded that the King of the Rock prize be increased from $20,000 to $60,000 while the Kings of the Gayelle move from $35,000 to $80,000. This was a reduction of an initial demand of $80,000 and $100,000 for the top prizes in the respective competitions.

Odel told the T&T Guardian yesterday that while stickfighters have agreed to go on with the show, many were still disgruntled. His brothers, Ronald and Donald Lewis, are expected to participate in Wednesday’s competition along with others, who said they conceded only to ensure the artform lives on.

“It was not acceptable and I told the NCC that I will not be part of the competition this year. You can’t be spending $200,00o for infrastructure and a stickman can’t get $60,000. After a stickfighting competition and a stickman gets wounded, you have to fend for yourself. You only get your money two months after. It’s like spending millions to build a big house but furnish it with plastic. They have stick fighters down as illiterates; we can’t read or write. That was a long time with those older folks, but the younger folks aren’t the same,” Odel said.

Following several discussions this week, the NCC raised the Kings of the Gayelle prizes to $40,000, $30,000 and $20,000 from first place to third place respectively.

The King of the Rock will win $15,000 while the runner-up gets $10,000. NCC chairman Colin Lucas said that since the preliminary competition was squashed, they will forgo the semifinals and hold one competition in Clifton Hill, Point Fortin from 7 pm, next Wednesday.

In addition to the prizes, Lucas said drummers, chantuelles and ringmasters will also receive increases.

“The thing that is of biggest importance is that I realised now that there was never any intention to disregard or disrespect anyone. I think what drove their actions last Friday was a wrong feeling, but they realised that with the subsequent disclosure of the disagreement and what was affordable by the NCC, we sorted things out. It was a question of budget and our ability to pay,” Lucas said.