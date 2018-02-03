FFOS take Sinanan to task

"Disgraceful, mischievous and prejudicial".

That is how Terrance Beddoe, president of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) yesterday described a statement by Works Minister Rohan Sinanan that the injunction granted by the High Court stopping road work near the Aripo Savannas is costing the State $1 million a day.

Beddoe said FFOS filed its claim on September 29, 2017, when no contract had been awarded to KALLCO.

"Common sense and financial prudence demanded that the Government not rush to engage KALLCO whilst the case was pending, but instead show some respect for law and order and the legitimate concerns which FFOS have raised about this imminent environmental massacre," Beddoe said.

Beddoe questioned whether Sinanan knew he would be putting taxpayers money at risk by allowing the Government to contract KALLCO to start works in case the court granted an injunction?

"FFOS supports road connectivity and is not in any way opposed to national developmental providing it does not violate the sanctity and protection of the Environmentally Sensitive Species and Area Rules, does not defy the National Environment Policy (NEP) and is in compliance with the Environment Management (EM)Ac," Beddoe stated.

Beddoe also said "Minister Sinanan needs to be reminded that FFOS is not a 'one man show', and has been recognised by the Privy Council as a "non-profit organisation, concerned with the protection of the environment in Trinidad and Tobago” and with "an impressive record of some ten years of giving advice, guidance and assistance to the national community”.

"FFOS is apolitical and is not influenced by ethnic, family, gender, creed, class or corporate bias. FFOS continues to be an unencumbered advocate for voiceless communities."