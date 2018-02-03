You are here
Two men escape police custody
Police have launched a manhunt for a prisoner who escaped after he broke a hole in a wall at the La Brea Police Station on Friday.
The 25-year-old man, of La Brea, made his daring escape around 1 pm, shortly after he was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants, firearm and robbery related offences. The man who had not yet been processed was put in a cell at the station. Police said he broke a toilet in the cell and used a piece of iron to break a hole in the wall. Police went in search of him, but he could not be found.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a 21-year-old Mt Lambert man was arrested for possession of drugs. He escaped from police custody and also remains at large.
