The work of police officers from 12 stations in the Northern Division is being hampered due to limited vehicles. Over a dozen vehicles need to be repaired.
Red Cross Kiddies Carnival
Amirah Jah-Marie Jemmot displays her costume, Fairy Queen Diana Jub Jub from the band Boughwah Mas Design and Production, at the Red Cross Kiddies Carnival held at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, yesterday.
Trayvon Thomas from the band Hard Times Awakes Creative Time displays his costume, Youngest Wacker Man, at the Red Cross Kiddies Carnival held at Queen's Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, yesterday
