Cuffie answers back: "I'm more alive than 'phantom' PEP membership"
Minister of Communications and Public Administration, Maxie Cufffie has hit back at the leader of the People's Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Alexander, who has made several disparaging remarks about his health. Cuffie says he is well on the road to recovery and will return to T&T as soon as doctors clear him to travel. He issued the following statement on Tuesday: "I am totally disgusted by that failed UNC politician, Philip Alexander’s ongoing attempts to gasp political air by clinging unto my back for his moribund People’s Empowerment Party. I will like him to know that I am more alive, thank God, than the phantom membership of his political party and refuse to be used to bring PEP into a dying political career. Despite his attempts to traumatize my family, friends, constituents and supporters, I wish to assure them that their prayers continue to be answered as I am well on my way to recovery & I am getting stronger daily. The doctors are pleased with my continued progress since my arrival here &, by God’s grace, I shall be back home as soon as they clear me for travel to return home. I am bolstered by my faith in God and the unfailing love of my family and feel born again."
