Netball vs Cancer on Sunday

Netballers will be conserving some of their energy from the Carnival festivities to battle it out in the annual Netball vs Cancer one-day netball tournament being hosted by the Team Burke-Browne Foundation next Sunday.

The third edition of the competition, themed “Ribbons of Hope”, will unfold at its traditional venue, the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Chaguanas, from 9 am.

The lines on the court will be coloured in blue and teal to appropriately represent the fight against prostrate and ovarian cancer, respectively.

The foundation, which was established in honour of former national netballer Angela Burke-Browne, who passed away from cancer in 2014, will again use the event to continue to raise awareness about the various types of cancer, which has affected many families here and around the world.

Burke-Browne represented her country at the highest level in three different disciplines of sport, netball, basketball and track and field.

Her daughter Jaime Browne is the coordinator of the non-profit organisation, whose mission is to execute global initiatives to heighten cancer awareness and provide support to less fortunate families in particular single parent homes.

The competition will be divided into four categories including Women’s Elite, Women’s Social, Men, Youth and Legends Exhibition.

“This year we are targeting four teams in each category as we continue to fulfil the purpose of this event which is to raise awareness about this terrible disease,” said Browne.

The event has thrived over the years and it provides a chance for up and coming netballers to mix and mingle with current national players and legends of the game.

“The first year we made the $10,000 donation to the cancer society,” said Browne. “Last year we selected Elise (Charles), as the recipient of the $2,500.”

Charles, a former national netballer and cancer survivor, is still active in the sport, currently competing for Police team as a goalshooter/ attack in the Courts All Sectors Netball League.